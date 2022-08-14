‘Sina Maoni’ guy earns all-expense paid holiday





A Kenyan voter in Uasin Gishu county who transformed into the most talked person on social media after telling a journalist he did not have a comment on the election process has earned himself a fully funded holiday.

The said voter, dressed in a red hoodie, simply responded to a question by a journalist by saying ‘Sina Maoni’ (I have no comment). The comment drew laughter from the queue he was in.

The response attracted varied reactions, including from renowned tours firm Bonfire Adventures, which has offered him a three-day holiday at an undisclosed location. The tour firm is owned by renowned business couple Simon and Sarah Kabu.

Mtu wa “sina maoni” ako wapi apate 3days holiday na @bonfireadventures aweze kupata maoni? We are looking for him. #thekabus 0711222444 pic.twitter.com/jYaSFrRDDk — 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 (@BonfireSafaris) August 13, 2022

The comment was one of many reactions by Kenyans who are thought to have been keen to attract attention on election day.

In photos shared across social media, some Kenyans lined up in towels, polythene bags with cooking oil, onions and tomatoes among other ‘attention seeking strategies.’

In the previous general election, a man eating githeri ( boiled maize and beans) from a polythene bag caught the attention of Kenyans.

The man who was later nick-named ‘githeri man’ made rounds on social media with creative Kenyans making memes on him.

Later identified as Martin Kamotho, he would later be awarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta among other Kenyans who excelled in different spheres of life.

With the Head of State Commendation (HSC), Kamotho also received Sh100,000 from the president himself among other gifts from corporations and companies.

The award attracted varying opinions with some feeling the national recognition was not worthy.