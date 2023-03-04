Singer Bahati considering undergoing vasectomy





Singer Kevin Bahati is considering undergoing vasectomy for fear of siring more children with his wife Diana Marua. The couple welcomed their third child together last year.

Bahati has another child from a previous relationship with Yvette Obura. The celebrity couple has also adopted two more children.

“Honestly I am considering carrying out a vasectomy because the withdrawal method clearly isn’t working for me. It’s become a little bit tricky and I don’t want more children, I already have enough,” Bahati said.

The singer has also weighed on the frosty relationship between his wife and baby mama Obura who in recent months have had a nasty fallout.

Bahati insists he is in support of his wife because she is the only woman he is currently involved with and doesn’t really care about other sideshows.

He has also stated that despite the drama between his wife and baby mama, their co-parenting arrangement hasn’t been affected.

