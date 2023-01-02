Sleep with the angels: Two cousins killed in Christmas accident buried in Nyamira





The two cousins who died in a grisly road accident on December 24, 2022, along the Narok- Bomet stretch were laid to rest on Monday, January 2, 2023, at their Nyamira home.

Mr Clinton Maosa Obwocha, 25, and his cousin Ms. Daisy Barongo Binyanya, 24, left Nairobi on Christmas eve and according to their parents, they were expected to arrive at their rural home in Nyamira County on the same day. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Mr. Kevin Omote brother to Mr. Obwocha said that they two will be laid to rest today.

“Following the death of my brother Clinton Maosa Obwocha and cousin Daisy Barongo Binyanya in a tragic road accident which occurred on December 24, 2022, along Narok- Bomet Road, the Mwamoturi family is humbly requesting your prayers. The burial date will be on Monday, January 2, 2023. At one place,” Mr. Omote said.

Mr. Obwocha was a teacher having graduated from Kisii University in 2018 while Ms. Binyanya graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture Engineering from the Technical University of Nairobi a few days before the trip.

Before they set off from Nairobi on the day they were involved in an accident, Ms. Binyanya called her father at 6 am and informed him that she was on her way.

As the travelers hit the road, Ms. Rodah Nyaboga Moraa, Mr. Obwocha’s mother, started preparing a Christmas meal for her son ahead of the festive reunion.

His father Mr. Benard Obwocha was equally eager and hoped his son would arrive well so they celebrate Christmas and New Year’s together.

“I was preparing a meal for my son. I sat outside anxiously waiting for him to arrive from Nairobi where he works. I was very happy when he informed me he was visiting home,” Ms. Moraa told Nairobi News.

She said her son kept her abreast of his location and all seemed well.

On his Facebook page, Mr. Omote mourned saying, “RIP Clinton, my only blood brother.”

Along the journey, the four made several stops to take photos to document their journey.

