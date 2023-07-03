The other woman: Niffer speaks out amidst Alikiba’s divorce drama





Tanzanian businesswoman Jenifer Jovin a.k.a Niffer has addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Bongo star Alikiba.

Niffer, whose name has been linked to the singer’s failed marriage, has come forward to set the record straight and distance herself from any claims of being his love interest.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

Alikiba’s wife, Amina Khalef, publicly criticized her husband for disrespect and refusing to sign their divorce papers.

“I have seen the need to address this since it’s becoming unbearable. I am tired of being disrespected publicly since people do not understand what happens when you are living in someone’s shadow as their wife,” Amina wrote.

However, Niffer, a journalism student, clarified that her relationship with Alikiba is purely platonic and that they are good friends.

“I am young and I have a long journey ahead. I do not know who I might end up getting married to, that’s why I would not want to ruin another person’s marriage. I am not the reason their marriage is breaking,” Niffer explained in an interview with Millard Ayo.

She acknowledged the important role Alikiba has played in her life, stating, “Alikiba has a very big space in my life. He has played a big part in who I am today. He is a good person to me. He holds 60 per cent of space in my life.”

Also read: Alikiba defends radio presenter who exposed their secret affair of 10 years

Niffer expressed her immense respect and love for the singer and wished him well in his future endeavors. She emphasized that dating a married man is not part of her plans and that she has blocked a man she unknowingly dated in the past who was married.

“A man cannot be taken; he chooses to be taken by another woman,” Niffer stated firmly.

Amina, who filed for divorce from Alikiba a few years after their marriage, cited infidelity and public displays of unfaithfulness as reasons for their separation. She also mentioned verbal abuse from her in-laws as a contributing factor to the strain in their relationship.

Despite their marital issues, Amina has clarified that her priority is to finalize the divorce proceedings and move forward. “Kindly, nakuomba SIGN THE PAPERS ili nipate Divorce yangu kila mmoja aendelee kwa uhuru (Please, I kindly ask you to sign the papers so that I can obtain my divorce and each of us can move on freely),” she vented.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2018, has faced significant challenges in their marriage. While Alikiba has yet to comment on the situation publicly, Niffer’s statements have shed light on their relationship and put an end to speculations regarding their alleged romantic involvement.

Also read: Just let my wife be, Alikiba tells prying public