Trevor Ombija’s celebrates career milestone





Kenyan renowned news anchor Trevor Ombija has commended Ramogi TV for being the best in Nyanza just one year after its launch.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ombija shared a video of him and his Royal Media colleagues celebrating the launch of Ramogi TV.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

He praised Ramogi TV journalists who worked tirelessly to make the station stay on top.

“It seems just like yesterday when we launched @ramogitvkenya the year has gone by so fast and we are #number1 In Nyanza. Kudos to the entire team who work so hard to deliver every day without excuses,” said Ombija.

He also hinted that Ramogi TV is set to celebrate its ‘birthday’ in Kisumu County.

“Happy birthday Ramogi TV. KISUMO DALA WABIRO (Kisumu here we come),” added Ombija.

Ramogi TV was officially launched on November 29, 2021, after months of planning.

Also read: If I leave you, you will die! – Comedian Nasra taunts ex, Director Rashid

The channel which broadcasts in the Luo language known as Dholuo, hit the airwaves in a colourful ceremony.

Ramogi TV has been covering news ranging from politics features like health, sports, business, lifestyle, among others.

Ramogi TV is available on ADNL, Signet, the Citizen Digital app, Viusasa, YouTube, Facebook, and all the other social media platforms.

Also, read our top stories today:

How Ruai conman stole 2m by selling piece of land to 2 people

Ben Cyco: Why I’m not yet ready to have kids

WATCH: Catholic priest call for closure of noisy churches

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid