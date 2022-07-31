Uhuru commissions Expressway, calls for peace





President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to observe peace and tolerance during the election period.

Speaking while commissioning the Nairobi Expressway and the Eastern bypass in Nairobi, the Head of State also urged Kenyans to come out and exercise their democratic right by voting their favourite candidates.

“In a week’s time, we will be exercising our constitutional right to choose a new administration. I urge you to maintain peace on and after the day of the election. Everyone has the right to choose their preferred candidate,” said President Kenyatta.

The remarks amidst a tension-filled political season marred by political tantrums between the President, his Deputy William Ruto, and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Three days ago, Ruto while addressing a rally on his Kapsabet home turf, accused President Kenyatta of mentioning his name in a negative light at every opportunity.

The DP also warned the President against harming his children.

Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua who is Ruto’s running mate has also accused President Kenyatta of instigating what he referred to as political cases against him.

President Kenyatta also spoke of his development record, announcing his government had tarmacked 11,500 new tarmac roads in the past nine years.

The Eastern bypass, he said, will ease access to motorists from Mombasa road who wish to travel to Thika without accessing Nairobi Central’s Business District (CBD).

Nairobi Eastern Bypass passes through Kamakis, Embakassi, Utawala, Ruai, and Ruiru towns and was recently expanded from a single two-lane to a dual four-lane carriageway at a cost of Sh12.5 billion.

“I declare the Nairobi expressway and Nairobi Eastern bypass officially commissioned. God’s speed,” he added.

The Nairobi Expressway kicks off from James Gichuru road and ends at Mlolongo.

Also present at the event was joined by the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Jianping and Transport Minister James Kamau.