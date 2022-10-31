Uhuru’s Jubilee party mourns deceased politician Steve Chege





Former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party on October 31, 2022, led Kenyans in sending condolences to the family of the late Steve Chege, a Senate aspirant in the recent August 9, 2022, General Election.

Mr Chege passed succumbed to injuries sustained in a tragic accident along the Northern Bypass in Nairobi.

He is reported to have lost control of his vehicle when he swerved to avoid colliding with a boda boda (public service motorcycle) rider who was riding on the wrong side of the road.

His vehicle then hit road barriers and rolled into a ditch.

He was rushed to the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital as appeals for blood donations to save his life began making rounds online. He later succumbed in the morning hours of October 31, 2022.

“Rest in peace kiongozi (leader),” said Jublilee Party in their condolence message as they shared a photo of the deceased in a previous political event.

Many more Kenyans took to social media to condole with family and friends of the late Steve Chege as others gave eulogies of their interactions with him before his sudden death. Nairobi News sampled some of them as seen below:

“Let’s take a minute and mourn this great young leader who has left the face of the earth. My prayers goes to his strong soul and his entire family… rest in power Steve Chege,” condoled Nyambu Ithaga Riene.

“Where do we go from here? Especially when the whole life was ahead of Kijana Steve Chege? I have lost a comrade in leadership and the politics of Laikipia, my generation is dented. Steve Chege, go well brother. Myself and the few youth of Laikipia will pick up the fight where you left it. It is well,” said Kiarie Munga.

“You were so full of life. No one could imagine you leaving us so soon. Rest in peace my friend Steve Chege! You are gone but you will never be forgotten,” said Grace Chege.

“It’s sad that I have received bad news about the demise of our brother whom I knew from childhood. Our brother Steve chege who was involved in grisly road accident yesterday in northern bypass-Nairobi and was immediately rushed to hospital where he encountered his death. He was a generous man and upcoming politician who was aspiring for laikipia Senate seat in the last election. May you shine on your way Hon. Steve Chege. We loved you but God have loved you most. See you till we meet again. It’s God who gave us you and now he has taken you back,” mourned Kenneth Gacheru Afande.

