UK denies supporting Ruto in August polls





The United Kingdom (UK) neither supports William Ruto nor Raila Odinga in the August 2022 presidential polls.

In a statement released on Monday, Jane Marriot, the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, also stressed some of the meetings she has held with select presidential candidates are geared toward improving relations between her country and Kenya.

Marriot’s clarification comes amid suggestions on social media to the effect that the United Kingdom has been keen on a William Ruto presidency.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” she explained.

“I want to categorically reiterate the Great Britain does not support or have a view on any candidates or parties in elections. Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya. We meet people from across the political spectrum to explain the UK’s programmes and partnership with Kenya, including independent institutions.”

She further attached a statement by the international community supporting her position.

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA)-elect Robert Alai, also a controversial blogger has led claims that Marriot was keen on a Ruto presidency.

Alai is a supporter of Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance’s Raila Odinga.

Ruto was declared President-elect after defeating Odinga in the August 2022 polls as per the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) tally.

Odinga has rejected the results and filed a petition to challenge his loss at the Supreme Court.