Veteran actor Raymond Ofula marks 14th anniversary since his wife passed on





Award-winning actor Raymond Ofula took to social media to mark the 14th anniversary since his wife passed on. Mr Ofula was married to Anne Ofula, the celebrated legendary journalist renowned in television and radio circles. She was also a veteran Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) prime time news anchor.

The veteran actor posted a photo of his late wife with the caption, “In your memory, love. 14th anniversary.”

Commenting on the post, Ofula’s son, Kiruri, said he was lucky to still have his father.

“At least we still lucky to have you even if she left us dad. She’s always in my heart. Just know I’m happy to have you,” Kiruri wrote.

Others who remembered the late Anne Ofula include Citizen TV’s Jamila Mohammed, Ted Josiah and Tallia Oyando among others.

“When I was in high school, she came and gave us a talk. I remember how amazing she was. We all were looking at her in awe not believing she was actually talking to us. A king, gentle soul she was,” wrote Jamila.

“Sending you love my brother. May she always rest in eternal peace,” wrote Josiah.

“Such a beautiful soul. She was always outside by the church every day when I left primary school. Sitting at the same spot and I’d always see you pick her up. She was always so kind to me and always smiling. Keep resting peacefully,” Tallia wrote.

Anne Ofula died in September 2008 after sustaining injuries in an accident that occurred on Ngong Road two weeks earlier while in a taxi. She had been admitted at the Karen Hospital before she passed on.

“11 years today, since you breathed your last, leaving an indelible imprint in my life. Tried to move on but you set the bar too high with your rate combination of inner beauty and outer beauty. I live with hope somehow, I will find you in another, with your blessing, in God’s own way and in his own time. Sweet eternal slumber my darling,” Ofula remembered Anne in 2019.

Anne, who was the face of KBC TV, died at the age of 49.

