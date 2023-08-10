Wachana na wamama! Makadara magistrate warns man who was drugged, lost money





Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani caused amusement in her court after advising a 27-year old man who lost property and cash worth Sh76, 000 to a woman he invited to his house in Githurai 44 within Kasarani in Nairobi to leave old women and marry.

“Wachana na wamama,” Ms Okwani told Mr Jackson Imbwaka after he withdrew theft charges against 36 year old Millicent Wanjiru, who had been charged with stealing from him.

Ms Okwani told Mr Imbwaka to remember that he has parents who are expecting grandchildren.

But Mr Imbwaka denied he was having an affair with Ms Wanjiru prior to the incident that led to the theft charges before the court.

Ms Wanjiru is his former colleague who he had worked with at a Community Based Organization in Kasarani until 2020.

Mr Imbwaka received Sh70, 000 from a relative of Ms Wanjiru in court before he withdrew the charges against the suspect who has been in remand at the Langata Women’s Prison since February 13, 2023, when she was charged.

The complainant also received some of the items stolen from him including a laptop and mobile phones allegedly recovered from Ms Wanjiru when she was traced to her house in Kahawa West by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers.

Ms Wanjiru is suspected to have spiked Mr Imbwaka’s drink with a stupefying substance before stealing from him but she denied the same when Ms Okwani asked her to disclose the name of the substance she administered she had used or where she got it.

She had been charged with theft contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Ms Wajiru was accused of stealing electronics, household items, an ATM card and shopping worth Sh5000, all valued at Sh76,000 from Mr Imbwaka on January 18, 2023.

The suspect had also been charged with handling stolen goods contrary to section 322 (1) of the penal code.

In the second count, she was accused of dishonestly retaining a laptop with a charger, two mobile phones and a watch knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen goods, in the course of stealing them.

Mr Imbwaka had invited the accused to his house for drinks and a meal after she called in the morning requesting a meeting.

At some point, Mr Imbwaka left the house to purchase more beer and food. When he returned he suddenly fell asleep in the afternoon. He woke up early the next day and found the door to his house wide open.

Upon checking around, he found the said items and cash missing. And hours later replaced his SIM card, only to find that Sh9,500 had been withdrawn from his M-Pesa account.

He reported the matter to the police and the DCI traced the suspect to her house in Kahawa West where she was arrested and some of the stolen items recovered.

Ms Wanjiru continuously denied the charges before Ms Okwani until they were withdrawn under section 204 of the Penal Code and she was set free. She had been granted a bond of Sh200, 000 which she did not raise.

