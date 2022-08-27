Wahu on her third trimester of pregnancy





Kenyan songbird Wahu Kagwi is on her third trimester of her pregnancy. Wahu made the revelation while interacting with her followers online.

“I’m so super grateful to be in my third trimester. God is so good,” she said.

The third trimester is the last phase of pregnancy. It lasts from weeks 29 to 40, or the seventh to ninth month.

During this trimester, the baby grows, develops, and starts to change position to get ready for birth. The third trimester is the basically the home stretch of the pregnancy.

Wahu and fellow singer Nameless announced they are expecting their third child in June, after months of speculation from Wahu’s fans over her noticeable weight change.

Wahu fans went on to congratulate her on the pregnancy wishing her the very best in her journey. Some went ahead to prophecy that this time it will be a baby boy. Wahu and Nameless’ first two kids are both girls.

Sometime last year, Nameless revealed, during an interview with a local publication, that he wanted another baby.

“Siwezi mind a boy now that I have two girls, but we are still under discussions,” Nameless said back then.