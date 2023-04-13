WATCH: King Kaka, Solomon Mkubwa drop praise hit





Renowned Kenyan musician King Kaka has dropped a new hit in which he appears to appreciate good health.

In the song, the singer shares his testimony after receiving from a life threatening ailment.

In the new song dubbed Nakimbilia kwako, King Kaka, born Kennedy Ombima, featuring popular Nairobi based Congolese musician Solomon Mkubwa, sings that God is the only solution to life’s hurdles and he will lean on him.

The song is encompassed in his 2nd life album.

He raps: “Nitafute sababu ni kama napotea, nakimbilia kwako najua utanipokea. Unavuta vitu vyangu juu kisuspender. Ukinisare cha ukwelo sitapenda.”

In January 2022, King Kaka took to social media to reveal he had been given 30 days to live after being hospitalized for over four months.

“Xray showing niko na cavity kwa my 2 lungs bado walinipa 30days niishi (X-rays showed I had cavities in my lungs and they gave me 30 days to live), that was 4 months ago,” King Kaka wrote on Instagram.

He also shared that within three months, he lost 33 kilograms after being misdiagnosed severally for an illness he is yet to disclose.

“Now I was being trained on how to eat; imagine it was that bad. I would take a spoon full of food and chew it for close to 30 minutes because I feel like puking, and I was learning how to eat,” he added.

This would lead him to release an album dubbed 2nd Life. In his first song, dubbed Manifest, King Kaka, speaks about how his family and close friends stood with him during his illness.

The song’s video captures different times of the rapper’s time in the hospital. He delivers thought-provoking and poetic bars into his frame of mind while writing the song.

According to the musician, the situation taught him to be more grateful for all of life’s blessings and to not take anything for granted.

Late last year, he released another song dubbed Asante, a walk down memory lane of when he was taken ill in 2021 and how God remained faithful.

In December last year, King Kaka collaborated with Goodluck Gozbert to release Umenibariki. In the song, the duo acknowledges God’s love and how they are thankful to God for taking away their pain and shame; how very thankful they are for God’s blessing and protection over the years.

King Kaka raps about how he has gone through problems but he realized God loved him with genuine love.

