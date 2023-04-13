No drama here! Cebbie Koks stays mum over missing Akothee wedding





Kenyan singer Akothee married her Swiss fiancé, Schweizer Omosh, in a lavish ceremony on April 10, attended by high-profile personalities such as government officials and celebrities.

However, the noticeable absence of Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, has attracted media attention and fuelled speculation of a family feud.

Also read: Drama free: Ex partners J Blessing and radio queen Mwende Macharia reunite at Akothee’s wedding

In the meantime, Cebbie was promoting a show she was part of in Kisumu.

Dubbed the plus-size women’s fashion event at the Imperial Sarova, the event went down a day before the wedding. She shared her experience on TikTok alongside two friends, announcing their presence at the event.

“Hi guys, we are here for Kisumu plus-size fashion. This is Imperial Sarova,” Cebbie announced.

Cebbie’s social media has been flooded with fans asking her about missing her sister’s wedding.

She addressed the media speculation in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 12, evening, mocking bloggers eagerly anticipating her comments on her sister’s wedding. She said she would not allow them to shape their narratives based on her words.

“How blogs be waiting for me to say a word so they can reshape to fit their narrative captioning with ‘Cebbie Koks breaks silence with a cryptic message ,” she wrote.

Also read: Akothee’s luxury wedding photos that you may have missed

The sisters have had a strained relationship since 2020, and whether this played a role in Cebbie’s absence from the wedding remains unclear.

Family photos and videos shared by Akothee confirmed that Cebbie was not present at the event.

The ongoing feud between Akothee and Cebbie has been a topic of interest for some time.

In a past interview, Cebbie maintained that she was still on good terms with Akothee even though the relationship between the two has been reported to be strained. This was after Cebbie was exposed for badmouthing Akothee to her lover.

“My love for Akothee is crazy, she is more of my mother and I grew up under her care. So I think there is nothing that can shake the bond between us, maybe death. Everything else is secondary to our bond, friendship and relationship. She is someone I look up to and I love her so much and respect her,” said Cebbie.

Notably, Akothee did not attend Cebbie’s wedding to lawyer Steve Ogolla last year, citing a strained relationship for her absence.

The sisters’ tumultuous relationship has been the subject of media speculation, with many quick to point fingers at either of them for the ongoing tensions.

Also read: Top 6 Nelly Oaks motivational quotes in the lead up to ex-Akothee’s wedding

In a past post, Akothee shed light on her long-standing feud with her sister.

“I have no childhood friend, my sister has always been my only best friend irrespective of the age difference, the laughter, the enjoyment, the fun…until fame broke us apart.

Akothee added, “I will not break or damage my sister publicly I was not born a vengeful person, I can’t break my own project I actively believed in but I am human.

My family failed to intervene several times, and my heart wound grew bigger. The distance between me and my younger sister grew bigger.

Also read: Akothee brands sibling rivalry as jealousy weeks after beefing with sibling

In a candid post on her Instagram, Akothee narrated how she felt alone when her entire family took the younger sister’s side in their feud.

She described the situation as one that “broke me down but didn’t kill me.”

She added, “No one again reached out, I was left to battle it on my own. I battled depression for over 6 months, I didn’t know what was eating me, then while in hospital, I received information that my sister said I was pretending, this is what killed me completely.”

The singer said she took the accusation to heart.

After recovering she penned a strongly worded letter to her sister. “I wrote to my sister a very well elaborate letter as to why I am packing my bags out of our relationship. Several times I failed to send this letter, hoping that we could fix something.”

But nothing changed. Akothee then shared the letter with the sister on December 31, 2021.

“I collected my courage and sent it to her, then blocked her. This damaged me too for losing a friend, it was not easy at all.

6 months later, we met at my brother’s wedding, she said nothing, and my brothers were forcing me to be the first to go to her. I felt offended, I walked out of my brother’s home.”

Also read: Chipukeezy’s ex-girlfriend, Miss Kibanja, mourns her late dad