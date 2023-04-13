EXCLUSIVE: ‘Second chances are possible,’ Janet Mbugua on Akothee’s love story





Akothee’s wedding to her love Denis Schweizer aka Omosh is still the talk of town three days later.

The exquisite affair was graced by notable public figures, including politicians, media personalities, content creators, and influencers among others.

Among the top media personality who graced Akothee’s wedding at the Windsor Hotel and Club on Monday, April 10, 2023 was Janet Mbugua.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, Janet said second chances are possible. The mother of two said she was excited for Akothee and her new journey.

“It’s encouraging to see someone find and pursue love. And happiness. I hope she and Omosh continue to enjoy their blessed union,” Janet told.

On what she admires most from the former self-proclaimed President of single mothers, Janet said the fact that Akothee is also a champion of human rights through her Akothee Foundation. They connect a lot on that.

Janet added that Akothee is also unapologetically herself and lives her life to the fullest.

“I also really admire the relationship she has with her children,” Janet said.

Janet said she bought Akothee household items for her wedding gift and plans to donate to Akothee’s foundation.

The creme de la creme of the republic attended Akothee’s wedding.

Among those who graced her wedding were Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, CS Aisha Jumwa, and several governors with their spouses.

Janet described Akothee’s wedding day as a colourful one and one of the best weddings she had attended, with beautiful details.

“The bridal party, her daughters, her parents, her emotional presence…and of course the reception and food. It was well organized, well attended and felt like a warm party,” Janet said.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, Janet said she won’t be able to attend Akothee’s second wedding in Europe.

Akothee walked down the aisle in her haute couture Sh 700K pristine white gown, while her husband, Omosh, wore a white Achkan also known as Sherwani.

