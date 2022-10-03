Watch: Viral Tiktoker Daddeys Gal rebuffs Indian man’s advances





In a viral TikTok video, a Kenyan woman who goes by the profile name Daddeys Gal had a live conversation with an Indian man going by the name Arbychef where Arby insisted on making her his wife despite her opposition.

The video opens with the young lady telling Arby that she’s never been to India and had no idea when she would make the trip.

Arby proceeded to tell her that he would pay for a passport and visa for her to travel to see him provided she gave him a number where he can send the funds.

“But I can’t afford to pay your dowry. The culture and traditions of India say that when a woman wants to marry an Indian man, she pays a dowry. So I can’t afford it,” said Gal.

Arby proceeded to tell Daddeys Gal to not worry about anything because he would pay for everything. All he wanted from her was children and asked her to not break his heart into pieces.

Daddeys Gal also found Arby’s age of 32 too much for her 19 years, saying they couldn’t ‘rhyme’.

He went on to reveal that he had previously married a Pakistani woman who sired twins and he considered that witchcraft and had to chase her away for “carrying two babies in one stomach”.

“Before my grandfather died, he gave me this ring and told me I would be blessed with an African woman and I never came across one. I think you are the one.

Me I just want to give you my blessings. Baby, baby, my wife, no, you listen to me, you listen when your husband is talking. This ring is for you baby, my wife.” said Arby as Gal chanted Murife run beneath her breath.

The live conversation was met with much laughter from Daddeys Gal’s followers who especially caught on to her saying she had no dowry to pay to marry him.

