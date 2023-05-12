We were not paid to be silent, we still want justice – Jeff Mwathi’s mother





The mother of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who controversially died at the home of Mr Lawrence Njuguna aka DJ Fatxo in February 2023, has said they were not paid to be silent as they still want justice for the death of Mr Jeff Mwathi.

Also read: Inside the alleged plot to kill CS Kindiki- DP Gachagua reveals

Ms Ann Wacuka, who was captured in a video talking to a YouTuber, further said that she only heard about the issue of the family being silenced after receiving some money but brushed it off saying it was just rumours.

“I have also heard people saying that we have received some money and that is why we have been quiet while investigations are going on, but there is no such thing,” said Ms Wacuka, who is at her home in Njoro, Nakuru County.

What people should know is that as a family we have decided to remain calm to allow the detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to continue with their investigations until they get to the bottom of the matter.

According to her, there is no way they will continue to make noise about her son’s death while the investigation is ongoing, which will only complicate the investigation.

“I still want justice for my son, at this stage we are still confused but we hope that one day the truth will come out clearly,” she said.

Also read: Exclusive: ‘No justice for my son,’ Jeff Mwathi’s mother after meeting detectives

This comes just a day after she revealed that she usually cleans her son’s grave every three days to keep his memory alive.

Currently, the deceased’s grave is marked with a granite headstone after he was reburied following an exhumation process carried out by DCI detectives.

The exhumation, which took place on 21 March 2023, was ordered by DCI Chief Amin Mohamed following a public outcry over the circumstances of his death.

In April 2023, the DCI chief issued a statement saying that the DCI had completed its investigation into Mr Jeff’s gruesome death.

In a tweet on his official page, the DCI said the file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on preferred charges.

“The file is now complete and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions this evening for review and advice,” the agency said.

Also read: Crash on Nairobi-Mombasa highway: Truck driver fighting for life