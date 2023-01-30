Why Raila Odinga has jeted to Nigeria

Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga speaks to supporters as he arrives to hold a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 22, 2022, after filing a petition to the country's top court challenging the result of the August 9, 2022 election that handed victory to his rival William Ruto. - Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who ran with the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ruling party, has rejected the outcome of the poll, branding it a "travesty." He narrowly lost to Ruto by around 230,000 votes -- less than two percentage points. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

Mr Raila Odinga has jetted out of the country and headed to Nigeria.

Nairobi News has established that the opposition leader left the country on Monday, January 30, 2023.

“Yes he left Nairobi this morning,” Mr Phil Stale, Director of Communication at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, said.

Mr Odinga is billed to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria. He will be a keynote speaker at the 14th edition of the annual leadership conference and awards.

A team led by Mr Etale arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, January 29. The function that he will be officiating will be held at the Inter-National Conference Centre, Abuja.

His tour comes just a day after Mr Odinga, who lost in the August 8, 2022, General elections, held a political rally at Kamkunji Grounds in Embakasi East, Nairobi County.

His running mate in the last election was Ms Martha Karua, who worked together under the Azimio Coalition.

The opposition team has renewed its quest for what it now says call for electoral justice.

They maintain that they will not recognise President William Ruto as the Head of State.

Mr Odinga is currently amplifying calls for an independent audit of the 2022 election results.

He is also opposed to a move by the Head of State to appoint new commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Odinga has been claiming that he won the last election, but it was stolen in favour of President Ruto.

His bid to challenge the election’s outcome at the Supreme Court hit a wall after President Ruto’s win was upheld.

The veteran opposition leader said President Ruto’s stay in office is “akin to a coup.”

“I challenge Ruto to accept the will of the people of Kenya, otherwise it is going to be an illegitimate government ruling the country just like a civilian Coup,” he said.

Mr Odinga maintains that once he forms the government as the Head of State, he will work with the opposition.

In his last rally held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Mr Odinga claimed that three commissioners of IEBC had visited him at his Karen Home and made some requests before the presidential election results were announced.

Leaders who were voted in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that President Ruto led now accuse Mr Odinga of being dishonest and is only eyeing a handshake. Hence, as he gains from the current government.

