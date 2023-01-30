Dance General: My dream is to work with Burna Boy





TikTok star Dance General says his dream is to work with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

The General, whose real name is Salim Gori, said he has explored all the dance styles, and none is hard for him to step to.

Also read: TikToker Nick Kwach on reaction of real baby mama to ‘toxic baby mama’ content

He joined TikTok in 2020, and by the end of that year, he was at 100K followers. Thanks to his moves, he is currently among the top TikTokers in the country.

“I have done all the styles in dancing coz I am a versatile man and I do every genre. If it’s hip-hop, I want to try, if it’s salsa, I try and all others. My style is Afro-dance,” he said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

Dance General says he creates his moves according to the song’s mood.

“I also listen to the song and go with the beat. There is no dance which is hard coz it’s all about practice,” he said.

On working with Tanzanian singer Darasa, he said they are good friends.

“I was part of the production team. It was a lot of work and I felt the vibe and decided to do something that anyone could do,” he said.

“Within an hour people were sharing it all over and they were liking it. The video trended with over 10 million views in a week.”

Also read: Top Kenyan TikTokers share their secrets on how to grow your account

He is the official dance trainer to former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Speaking about his legacy, Dance General said he wants to be remembered as the person who made dancing be respected.

“In the beginning, people took dancers as jokers. I want to make a smooth lane. We would not be invited to great events and dancers should be treated as artists,” he said.

He has also worked with most top Kenyan celebrities and even international ones.

“I have worked with Patoranking and my dream is to work with Burna Boy. I have worked with several Kenyan artistes and in East Africa, working with Diamond will be a great thing,” he said.

In his minidocumentary for #BlackShinesBrightest Stories Dance General takes his fans on a tour of behind the scenes of who he is.

Also read: We smell money! Kenyan TikToker urged to sue French company illegally using her image

Growing up in the Ghetto did not stop him from dreaming. Despite facing obstacles, dance was his passion and everything to him.

He practiced every day and saw dance “as an attitude of positivity and love”.

His passion paid off, her has over 740K followers on TikTok and has worked with the who is who in the music arena.

His dream is to create a center for music and dance where people from all over the world could come and learn.

Despite what others may have said, Dance General never lost his passion for dance and has proven that it could be a fulfilling and successful career. He is determined to make dance a respected and appreciated career choice for anyone who wants to venture into it.

Also read: TikToker reveals why Kenyan landlords use ‘ugly’ floor tiles