Why Sakaja will go after Betty Kyallo’s newly launched ‘club’ Summer House

Governor Sakaja with Patoranking and Betty Kyallo the lead influencer for The Summer House





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is on the hunt for pubs and clubs in residential areas, and Betty Kyallo’s newly launched “club” may not be spared the wrath.

This comes after Summer House, located in Karen, fell out of favour with the residents who claim the noise pollution is too much.

The Karen Lang’ata District Association penned a strongly worded letter to Nairobi City County Government asking for its closure.

This was also after last month, Lang’ata Forest Edge Residents Association (LAFERA), which is an affiliate member of the Karen association, lodged their complaint through Kiarie, Joshua & CO Advocates complaining of the same facility, saying that it does not match the aesthetic value ideal for the area as per the zoning policy.

LAFERA gave a seven-day notice to the Director of Environment and Solid Management in Nairobi to close TheSummerHouse or move to court.

The restaurant launch was attended by President Ruto’s daughters Charlene and Stephanie. Patoranking was the headliner at the event hosted on November 18.

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

In the statement from the Karen Lang’ata District Association seen by Nairobi News from chairperson Silalteh Samora read,

“We are aggrieved that The Summer House which opened its doors to the public two months ago, did not follow the prerequisite process when seeking to develop the property as is required by the law.”

According to the association, there was no change of user from residential to commercial sought from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), or county government.

Also, the association claims that there was no public participation for the residents to give their opinion before establishing the facility.

“No public announcement in any daily newspaper was made notifying members of the public about The Summer House development.”

Calls to Betty Kyallo, who is the lead influencer for the event venue, went unanswered.

Governor Sakaja canceled licenses for nightclubs and bars operating in Nairobi’s residential areas following a public uproar over noise pollution.

The eight nightclubs whose licenses have been revoked are 1824, Club 909, CK Club, Xbillionaires Club, Oyster Bay, Edu’s Bar, Pit Stop and Claret Lounge.

