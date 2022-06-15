Why Sauti Sol’s planned tour of Europe has been postponed





The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has derailed award-winning boy band Sauti Sol’s planned tour of Europe.

According to Sauti Sol, this is the second time they are postponing the tour after failing to obtain visas on time.

The delays, they say, is due to the Ukrainian crisis.

“It is great regret that we have to once again postpone our shows in Europe. Despite applying in time, we are informed by the UK embassy delays occasioned by the Ukraine crisis has made it increasingly difficult to procure the necessary travel visas in a timely matter,” the group said.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we disappoint fans and only hope to make it up to everyone that looked forward to joining us. We are working with the UK venues and promoters to have the rescheduled dates announced next week when we have word for when the UK visas will be granted.”

Sauti sol had a number of concerts already planned for the year. The band had planned performances in Portugal, London and the and in Netherlands on June 24, 25 and 28 respectively.