Willy Paul reminds Ruto of ‘office job’ the President ‘promised’ him





Secular singer Wilson Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul, has called on President William Ruto to keep his promise of “an office job” they spoke about earlier in the year.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Willy Paul said he knows President Ruto is not a man who lies and that he is optimistic that he will soon begin his job as they discussed.

“Dear Mr President, I know you’re a man of your word. Not just that, you’re also very God fearing. Men of God don’t lie and I’ve never seen you lying to anyone. Now, remember this tweet? We agreed to partner and make the industry bigger and better. I’m now ready for the office we talked about,” he said.

Willy Paul said this as he shared a screenshot of a photograph of him and President Ruto while the current Head of State was still the Deputy President of Kenya.

Also read: Vanessa Mdee and other great musicians whose comebacks are long overdue

“During an engagement with Wilson Abubakar Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul of the popular hit song Sitolia. We agreed to partner in our journey to make the creative economy flourish. Karen, Nairobi County,” said President Ruto following the meeting with Willy Paul.

In September 2022, President Ruto promised to develop a government powered arts and crafts industry information portal that would help in listing different players in the industry and market their products.

He also promised his government would appoint accomplished Kenyan artistes and creative sector personalities as cultural ambassadors. Through the Hustler Fund training on entrepreneurship for recording artistes will also be facilitated to ensure they are able to turn talent into business.

Initially, the Talanta Hela Council had appointed entertainers and musicians to government jobs but the court quashed these appointments to the creative and sports technical committees following national complaints and a lawsuit being filed. The bone of contention was the criteria used to select members of these committees and how the committee was anchored in the Constitution.

Also read: Survey – Afrobeats dominates music charts in Kenya

Willy Paul’s call to the President drew varied reactions from Kenyans online.

“Willy Paul Mwenye haja? The president has a lot to work on. You would have reminded him instead of proving publicly how foolish you are,” said Atsiaya.

“Mr. Radido, Aka Willy Paul, in six months, which is historic, all artists will be living big,” MT commented.

“The fact that you say he has never lied talks more of you,” opined Paul Davies.

“I know he told you in 6 months time, lakini hakusema 6 months inaanzia wapi tukuambie ama tuwache…? (but he didn’t tell you the six months will begin from when. Should we tell you or not?)” asked Wachira Muchiri.

Also read: How Nairobi Beer Festival 2023 went down