Woman arrested while attempting to smuggle bhang into police cell





Police in Gilgil, Nakuru County on Sunday morning arrested a woman who was attempting to smuggle bhang into a police cell.

Ms Caroline Imenza, 30, was nabbed by hawkeyed police officers who were on duty and who after conducting a search on her found more rolls hidden in her undergarments.

According to a police report filed at Gilgil Police Station Ms Imenza arrived at the station and requested to see Mr Stephen Nyabuto, 40, who she identified as her husband and who had been nabbed for the offence of house breaking and stealing.

Ms Imenza told the duty officers that she had brought a loaf of bread for her husband.

Mr Nyabuto was arrested on Friday, November 25, 2022, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, November 28.

“As a matter of procedure, the officers inspected the food (bread) and immediately the lady panicked and became suspicious. This prompted the officers to have a keen interest,” the police said in the report.

The officers then noticed that the seal on the loaf of bread had been tampered with. Upon inspecting the loaf bread they discovered that the middle slices had been drilled and five rolls of cannabis sativa concealed.

“The officers also found five sticks of unaccustomed cigarettes and a match box were hidden and covered by bottom slices of the bread that were intact and that she was trying to sneak them into the police cells,” the police said.

On realizing that she had been cornered, Ms Imenza started pleading with the officers as she requested that she be set free.

She reportedly attempted to bribe the police officers with Sh2,000.

“The police officers immediately arrested the said woman and upon further search (with strict regard to decency and privacy), 80 rolls of cannabis sativa were found, hidden in her undergarments,” the police said in their report.

The suspect was put under custody and she will be arraigned in court on Monday, November 28, 2022.