Your days are numbered, new police IG Japhet Koome warns criminals

Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome when he appeared before the Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyan Police Inspector General Japhet Koome has warned the criminals who have been troubling Kenyans in Nairobi estates.

Immediately after being sworn in on Friday at the Supreme Court, the IG said that Kenyans would not be going through threats and insecurities under his watch.

“Kwa hivyo tunaambia wakora, uko kule kwa estate unawasumbua wanachi kwa kuwadunga visu, kupiga watu risasai, (This is to all the criminals in the various estates that are terorising residents, stabbing and shooting them), it will not happen under my watch,” IG said.

Also, the IG said that the property of Kenyans would be protected, and not even cases of pickpocketing would be allowed.

“Anyone who tries to enter into your pocket to take your wallet, or you have a necklace of gold that you bought and someone tries to take it, they will regret.”

The IG told Chief Justice Martha Koome that he is not threatening anybody but that the police will now enforce the law targeting criminals as such cases keep increasing.

“Criminals out there, CJ bear with me, because you will face it. We are not threatening anybody. But we are taking the rules as they are.”

This comes amid increased mugging within Nairobi County and killings of innocent Kenyans by armed criminals.

He said that if such cases happen, it will mean that he is not doing his work, which he said will not be the case.

The IG has also said that the cases of cattle rustling in some parts of the country will be brought to an end soon, as they are now going for the lords behind the menace.

“Those who are stealing cattle, actually it is livestock rustling, it is not cattle-rustling. A lot of property destroyed, people dying and police officers being killed. Our target is now to target the lords, we are calling them livestock lords.”

He said they would engage the Parliament to ensure that such people face the full force of the law.

Mr. Koome now becomes the fourth Inspector General of Police, taking over from Mr. Noor Gabow who has been acting.

This is following the retirement of Mr. Hilary Mutyambai on health grounds, which President William Ruto announced on September 27.

