Your ideas are not working – Azimio chief agent Kanchory to Raila

By Wangu Kanuri February 20th, 2023 2 min read

Azimio la Umoja chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has asked his party leader Raila Odinga to come up with a better plan saying that the idea of not recognising President William Ruto as the Head of State is not working.

This comes after Mr Odinga and some of the Azimio political leaders have been holding rallies in different parts of the country seeking reforms of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and insisting that they do not recognise Dr Ruto as president.

In a tweet, Kanchory said, “Dear BABA @RailaOdinga, as your obedient son & soldier I must tell you that this idea of not recognising William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan? Asking for 8.1 million Kenyans.”

His remarks agitated some of Mr Odinga’s die-hards who called him out saying his loyalty has begun shifting. However, others believed that he was raising valid questions. Here are some of the reactions;

 

 

 

Though some of his political members have defected from Mr Odinga’s political outfit, the latter still feels that President Ruto never won legitimately.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister has been affirming the IEBC anonymous whistleblower’s findings that he won with over two million votes.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya,” he said last month.

While his supporters still believe in his course other political leaders not affiliated with him or President Ruto have been asking him to focus on the cost of living, advising him that Kenyans would give a listening ear.

Reuben Kigame, a gospel artiste turned politician tweeted, “The protest rallies by @RailaOdinga and @Azmio will not help Kenya if the focus is who lost or won elections. Fight for lowering of living standards for the suffering citizens then we will pay attention.”

