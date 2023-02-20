Your ideas are not working – Azimio chief agent Kanchory to Raila

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua at the Milimani Law Court where they filed a petition challenging the results of the presidential election. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Azimio la Umoja chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has asked his party leader Raila Odinga to come up with a better plan saying that the idea of not recognising President William Ruto as the Head of State is not working.

This comes after Mr Odinga and some of the Azimio political leaders have been holding rallies in different parts of the country seeking reforms of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and insisting that they do not recognise Dr Ruto as president.

In a tweet, Kanchory said, “Dear BABA @RailaOdinga, as your obedient son & soldier I must tell you that this idea of not recognising William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan? Asking for 8.1 million Kenyans.”

Dear BABA @RailaOdinga, as you obedient son & soldier I must tell you that this idea of not recognising William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan? Asking for 8.1 million Kenyans… — SAITABAO OLE KANCHORY (@Saitabao) February 19, 2023

His remarks agitated some of Mr Odinga’s die-hards who called him out saying his loyalty has begun shifting. However, others believed that he was raising valid questions. Here are some of the reactions;

According to which judge? You? When did your judgement start to matter? Wachaa!!! — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) February 19, 2023

Nope you’re asking for yourself. We support babas judgement. He was better off before your ilk came on board and he’s better off in future without your patronage. Go to Kenya Kwanza without making too many pretenses . — Peter Muriuki (@loftymugo) February 19, 2023

@Saitabao , I know you have @RailaOdinga ‚s number . If you have issues to address with him, why not call him ? Sons don’t discuss issues with their fathers online. — Mudge Rulf (@MudgeRulf) February 19, 2023

Thank you for telling him what others can't. To make it worse, he is working on his own; Even those behind him don't trust his vision anymore. Sad — Kiigen K. Koech | Kilimani Ward MCA (@KiigenKoech) February 19, 2023

The idea is to keep the supporters engaged until 2027.

Unless you have a better option 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Babake (@IvanHezz) February 19, 2023

The @Saitabao of today is a real gentleman.

Calls it like he sees it! — Micah Mutinda, HSC (@MicahMutinda_) February 19, 2023

Akkkyyyy…@Saitabao why are you asking a sincere valid question..I support you. — Johnny (@johnkbw) February 19, 2023

Though some of his political members have defected from Mr Odinga’s political outfit, the latter still feels that President Ruto never won legitimately.

Additionally, the former Prime Minister has been affirming the IEBC anonymous whistleblower’s findings that he won with over two million votes.

“We as Azimio reject the 2022 election results. We cannot and will not recognize the Kenya Kwanza regime and consider the Kenya Kwanza government illegitimate. We don’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya,” he said last month.

While his supporters still believe in his course other political leaders not affiliated with him or President Ruto have been asking him to focus on the cost of living, advising him that Kenyans would give a listening ear.

Reuben Kigame, a gospel artiste turned politician tweeted, “The protest rallies by @RailaOdinga and @Azmio will not help Kenya if the focus is who lost or won elections. Fight for lowering of living standards for the suffering citizens then we will pay attention.”

