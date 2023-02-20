DJ Fatxo stirs debate, urges men to marry women with stable jobs





A local DJ, Fatxo, also a Mugithi singer, recently sparked a heated debate on social media after urging men to marry women with stable jobs.

In a Facebook post, Fatxo advised men to consider a woman’s employment status before settling down.

He cautioned against marrying a jobless woman, saying that when such a woman eventually gets a job, she might realize that her husband was not her ideal choice and that poverty was the only reason for their marriage.

The post, which featured a photo of Fatxo with a woman whose face was not revealed, sparked a variety of reactions from his followers.

Some criticized the DJ, accusing him of being insensitive to the plight of jobless women. However, others supported his opinion, arguing that both genders should work hard and support each other.

Fatxo is a popular Mugithi singer known for hits such as “Ndi Mang’a,” “Uthoni,” “Kuuma Na Ngori,” and “Tuinuke Twi Kong’o.”

Although some of his followers were curious about the woman in the photo, others accused him of hiding the lady he was dating.

While Fatxo’s post has generated mixed reactions, it highlights the issue of employment and marriage in society.

Many people believe that a stable job is a prerequisite for marriage, as it ensures financial security and stability.

However, some argue that love and companionship should be the primary factors to consider when settling down.

Regardless of one’s opinion, it is clear that employment status plays a significant role in relationships and marriages.

In today’s world, where job security is becoming increasingly scarce, it is essential to consider a partner’s career goals and prospects before committing to a long-term relationship.

Ultimately, both partners should work together to achieve their career goals and build a stable, happy life.

