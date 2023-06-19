YouTube expands monetization opportunities for smaller Kenyan creators





Google-owned video platform YouTube has announced a significant reduction in the eligibility requirements for its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), the platform’s monetization program.

The move aims to provide smaller creators more opportunities to generate income from their content at an earlier stage.

Previously, creators needed to have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid watch hours to qualify for the YPP. However, with the new policy, creators can join the program once they reach 500 subscribers and 3,000 valid watch hours. This change will initially be implemented in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea before it is officially rolled out globally.

While the lowered requirements make it easier for creators to join the program, YouTube’s revenue-sharing rules remain intact.

Smaller creators will still need to expand their subscriber base and watch hours to benefit from ad revenue sharing and maximize their earnings through advertisements.

Also read: Exclusive: Njugush – Govt should define content creators before taxing them

In addition to the adjustments in YPP eligibility, YouTube has introduced new monetization features for creators. Paid chat, tipping, channel memberships, and shopping features are now available to smaller creators.

These features allow creators to monetize their presence on the platform and provide fans and followers with the option to support them financially through various means.

The decision to lower the bar for access to monetization features follows a trend seen on other platforms such as TikTok.

In a recent announcement, the company stated that its video paywall feature, known as Series, will now be accessible to creators who have amassed a following of over 10,000. Additionally, users with at least 1,000 followers who fulfill certain criteria will also have the opportunity to apply for participation in the program.

In both scenarios, creators with smaller followings are being presented with an opportunity to generate income through their fans and followers who are willing to pay for additional content, interactions, or provide financial support. Similar monetization features, such as tipping or paywalls, can be found on various other creator platforms.

Also read: Why Ringtone did not attend content creators meeting in State House – Exclusive