Sam Nyamweya pledges support for Shabana after top-flight return





Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has vowed to marhsall resources from stakeholders in Gusii community to ensure Shabana compete for the FKF Premier League title in the 2023/2023 season.

Shabana, a popular football club from Western Kenya, sealed their return to the top-flight league after almost two decades in the cold following a 1-0 triumph over Migori Youth at a parked Gusii stadium.

Isaac Otieno scored the lone goal for Shabana, who have impressed in the second tier league all season, after five minutes.

Thus, Shabana secured qualification with four matches to play, a feat that was greeted with celebrations from thousands of football fans in Kisii town.

Shabana will be joined in the top-flight by Muarang’a Seal FC, which beat Coastal Union 1-0 at the Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, in another contest.

“I am not surprised with the way Shabana has performed this season. They have some quality players in their ranks,” observed Nyamweya in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

“This team has so much potential and as the patron, I will work to maximise it. Ensure that we perform well in the Premier League and start dreaming about continental football. We have several leaders who are willing to help with the resources. I can assure you, the Shabana of old is back.”

Besides serving as Shabana patron, Nyamweya also enjoyed a stint as FKF president between 2011 and 2016.

Alongside Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker, Shabana is one of Kenya’s iconic clubs of all time.

The club boasts a rich history and has groomed several high profile players including Henry Motego, Henry Nyandoro, Sammy Simiyu, Mike Okoth (father to AC Milan striker Divock Origi), Alfred Oloo ‘Fwaya’ and lately, Masoud Juma.

In ideal circumstances, promotion to the Premier League should award Shabana with bragging rights, better sponsorship status owing to their top-flight status, and ability to recruit big-name players.

