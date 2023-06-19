EXCLUSIVE: Comedian JB Masanduku fighting depression





Nairobi News recently had an exclusive one-on-one interview with renowned TV comedian Nathan Muya Kimani, popularly known as JB Masanduku, where he opened up about his ongoing struggle with depression.

The usually cheerful and talented comedian appeared visibly unhappy and burdened with stress during the interview.

In a candid revelation, JB Masanduku admitted he had been grappling with his mental health for several months, although he had been masking his true feelings in front of his friends and colleagues.

“I am not okay, and this has led me to seek solace in alcohol just to find temporary relief,” he said.

The comedian’s brave admission sheds light on the harsh reality of depression, a condition that affects countless individuals, regardless of their public image or success.

Expressing regret about his career choice in comedy, JB Masanduku shared his longing to have pursued a career in engineering instead.

“Fame brought with it a multitude of negativity, and I find myself deeply regretting being in the limelight.

People pass judgment on you every day, and even during difficult times, you fear seeking help,” he confessed.

The Starehe Boys Center Alumnae says he wished he concentrated on a career that does not expose him to the limelight.

JB Masanduku’s academic journey took him to Belgorod State Technological University in Russia, where he pursued a double major in Civil and Structural Engineering.

However, it was during his involvement in the recording of the popular TV show, Vioja Mahakamani, alongside his late father Masanduku Arap Smit, that he experienced his first taste of fame.

Initially meant to be part of the audience, JB Masanduku’s passion for comedy propelled him to spontaneously join his father on stage, marking the beginning of his remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

JB’s late dad was a renowned comedian, actor and director till his death in 1998.

It has been a tough time for the comedian at a personal level too especially following his publiscised split with media personality Tina Kaggia.

The duo had two children when they separated in 2017 after a 2014 civil ceremony at the Attorney General’s chambers. He has moved in and started a new family.

Also read: Sam Nyamweya pledges support for Shabana after top-flight return

YouTube expands monetization opportunities for smaller Kenyan creators