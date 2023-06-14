Why Ringtone did not attend content creators meeting in State House – Exclusive





If you’re an active social media user, you may have noticed a surprising absence of drama from controversial gospel musician Ringtone Apoko.

Fans have been left wondering about his whereabouts and activities.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the talented singer shed light on the reasons behind his recent low profile.

Ringtone revealed that he has shifted his focus away from seeking attention and is now dedicated to promoting his brand differently.

“I have been spending my time praying, reading the Bible, and recording new music, which I will be releasing soon. I have left the limelight to upcoming artists who are eager to remain in the public eye,” Ringtone shared.

On Friday, June 9, content creators gathered at State House for the Talanta Hela launch. Surprisingly, Ringtone was noticeably absent from the event.

Ringtone explained that he felt the platform was overcrowded and instead opted to engage in other commitments.

“I received an invitation to mentor students at another event. There were capable artists who could have represented me at State House. However, I have an upcoming project that will catch the attention of the president and lead to an invitation to State House,” he revealed.

Furthermore, the gospel musician disclosed that he had already spoken to President Ruto over the phone and expressed his eagerness to have a meeting with him to discuss matters affecting the music industry.

“I am relishing in this period of quietness, avoiding excessive controversy. My brand will continue to shine. I am a walking scandal, and nobody will forget me. I am also a walking solution that cannot be ignored,” Ringtone confidently said.

The flashy musician had previously announced that he will soon exchange vows with a mysterious lady in what he described as a grand wedding ceremony.

