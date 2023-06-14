You have my full support, Ruto tells Haji as he is sworn in

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji during an interview at his Upper Hill office in Nairobi on June 21, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Mr Noordin Haji is the new Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) following a swearing-in ceremony at State House on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was presided over by President William Ruto, who congratulated Mr Haji on his new role and urged him to take the service to the next level.

The President assured Mr Haji of his administration’s full support in serving the people of Kenya.

“Mr Noordin Haji, congratulations on your appointment. You have my support and I’m looking forward to working with you as you serve the people of Kenya,” said President Ruto.

He challenged Mr Haji to make the NIS institution a better place, more professional and responsive to serve the country better.

“As individuals, we are here and tomorrow there will be others and the best we can do is not to personalise the institution but to make the institution better to serve the country beyond us.”

The President also congratulated retired NIS Director General Philip Kameru for the service he rendered to Kenyans during his tenure.

“Congratulations for serving the country in a very distinguished manner at a difficult time in a very complicated geopolitical arena with terrorism and many other things…as you say goodbye, you have our goodwill and prayers as you go to do the other things,” Mr Ruto said.

Until his appointment, Mr Haji was the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The President further stated that the government would seek the services of retired civil servants who have served the government in various critical sectors to assist it in running the country.

“We will be looking for senior citizens like you (Mr Kameru), people who have served in senior government positions to assist the country in many other areas because the experience you’ve gained, the knowledge you have is useful to the country in the future. We will be looking for you.”

The government has also gazetted the appointment of Mr Haji and Dr Kamau Thugge as Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya.

