Zari Hassan: Men should also forgive their cheating women





“Woman’s got to do what a woman’s got to do,” Zari Hassan quipped as she responded to criticism over her recent comments about cheating.

The South African socialite and mother of five had earlier encouraged women to cheat for money, citing that men had been cheating for shallow reasons.

Zari had said, “Cheat for a house, cheat for a piece of land, cheat for your dream car. It is what it is.”

In a follow-up video on her Insta Stories, she clarified that her message wasn’t to push women to cheat but to highlight the double standards women face when caught cheating.

Zari believes that men should forgive women who cheat, just as women forgive men who cheat. “It is 2023 and women are not cheating. You are cheating because of big buttocks, why should she not cheat to get a house?” she posed.

In her earlier post, Zari argued that cheating isn’t just physical, but it starts with seemingly harmless actions like accepting friend requests, liking photos, and sending heart reactions to someone’s social media posts.

She warned that emotional cheating could easily lead to physical cheating, and women shouldn’t shy away from cheating if it means getting what they want. Her statement sparked a mixed reaction among her followers.

Zari has been a victim of infidelity herself, having dumped the father of her two children, Diamond Platnumz, in 2018 on Valentine’s Day over infidelity and having a baby with socialite Hamisa.

Despite the public fallout, Zari has remained unapologetic about her stance on cheating.

As controversy swarms around her comments, Zari insists that women should not be judged for cheating to get what they want.

Men, she says, should also forgive women who cheat, just as women forgive men who cheat.

“For the cheating one, let us apply the same energy,” she says. Whether her advice is heeded or not, one thing is for sure: Zari will always speak her mind, unfiltered and unapologetic.

