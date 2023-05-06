Zari Hassan: Shakib is my first official husband

Zari’s relationships with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz and Ivan Ssemwanga may have produced children, but she says none of them resulted in official marriages.

She said Ssemwanga held an introduction ceremony at her parents’ home, but never took the final step towards tying the knot.

“I have never been married… Shakib is my first husband, and it feels good to be his wife,” Zari said.

“We just introduced with the father of my kids but I had never been married. So Lutaya is the guy who has put a ring on me officially. I love my husband, he’s chilled and he’s different. It feels good to be his wife,” Zari explained.

Lutaya on the other hand said having Zari as his wife was the best thing ever.

The 42-year-old Zari said someone can get married at any age they feel like as long as they are comfortable with each other.

“I am 42 but age is just a number and it should never limit you from finding your life partner,” she said.

She cited one Elizabeth Taylor who kept on getting married until she was about 80 years old.

Zari and Lutaya held a private Islamic wedding known as a nikkah ceremony in April, 2023.

A nikkah is a contract between a husband and wife and forms part of one of the stages of an Islamic marriage.

The wedding is said to have occurred in South Africa, with only a few people invited for the nuptials.

Zari’s husband shared a scene where the family and friends looked on as Shakib placed a ring on her finger as she looks on.

They were both dressed in traditional regalia. After putting a ring on Zari’s finger, Shikib sealed their love with a kiss.

