Zari Hassan visits baby daddy Diamond Platnumz days after typing the know with Shakib Lutaya





Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platnumz recently treated his ex-wife Zari Hassan and their children to a grand reunion after they arrived in Dar es Salaam from South Africa.

The spectacular event was captured on camera and shared on social media.

The queen-like treatment began when Diamond drove to the airport with an impressive convoy, including his prized Rolls Royce, to receive Zari and their children, Tiffah and Nillan.

The superstar enlisted his friends and showcased his luxurious car collection as part of the warm reception.

Footage from the airport depicted Diamond and three others waiting in his Rolls Royce, playing loud music in anticipation of Zari and the children’s arrival.

The family had flown to Tanzania at the end of Ramadhan to visit the Bongo star.

After the airport pickup, Diamond shared another video of the convoy snaking through Dar es Salaam. He was heard encouraging his son Nillan to greet his online community, to which Nillan obliged, waving and saying “Hi.”

The reunion occurred days after Zari tied the knot with 30-year-old Shakib Lutaya on April 16, 2023, in a private Nikah ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa.

The couple had been dating for over 10 months and went public with their relationship in May 2022.

It is not clear whether Zari spent the night in Diamond’s house upon her arrival in Tanzania.

Zari flew to Uganda to meet Shakib’s family in late 2022.

Responding to critics who disapproved of older women dating younger men, Zari called out the double standards, pointing out that older men marrying younger women are rarely scrutinized. In December 2022, Shakib was accused of cheating on his wife, Nalule Shamirah Sembatya, who shared their wedding certificate from 2016 to prove their legal marriage. Zari denied being a “husband snatcher” and labeled Shamirah a “clout chaser.”

Zari, now a South African-based socialite, ended her marriage with Diamond Platnumz in 2018. She revealed on the ‘Young, Famous, and African’ show that premiered on March 18, 2022, that she knew of Diamond’s infidelity but chose to remain silent for the sake of peace. Despite always defending Diamond, she felt he never reciprocated the support.

