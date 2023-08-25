Abel hitting on me was a surprise. I was just a village girl! – Judy Nyawira





Comedian Abel Mutua’s wife and manager, Judy Nyawira, says she never in her wildest dreams ever thought she would be his wife because she was a “village girl” when they met.

The college sweethearts met at the Kenya School of Mass Communication. Judy was a fresher (first year), while the funny man doubling up as a scriptwriter was in his final year.

Abel had already curved his name as one of the finest actors in school through the drama events, but Nyawira had no idea who the guy was.

They met on several drama rehearsals and had general conversations, but for Mutua he was already on a mission to woe her.

She explained, “I had had interactions with him, just general conversations during the drama events in school, and it had never clicked in my mind that he would be a guy who would be interested in me.”

Also read: Judy Nyawira: How I juggled my ‘unplanned’ pregnancy with college

“I mean, in my head, I was just a young girl from Kibirigwi (Kirinyaga county), and in Nairobi, there were so many beautiful and better girls than me that he would be interested in but not me. I was sure I could never be on that list of the ladies he might be interested in,” Nyawira said.

And so when Abel made the move, Nyawira, or Bi Mkurugenzi as she is now famously known, was surprised.

At the time, Judy was just 19 and dating a guy who was 28 but ended the relationship when the guy assaulted her.

She would then start spending lots of time with Mkurugenzi, and soon they began dating.

She would get pregnant in her final year, and Abel visited her home to inform her mother of his intentions to raise their daughter Mumbua, who is now 13.

Also read: Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira: Why we need a small house