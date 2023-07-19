Activist who asked Raila to import firearms and invade State House charged

Political activist Shadrack Omondi Orwa alias Omosh Jakababa when he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

A political activist has been charged with offensive conduct for allegedly asking Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader to import firearms and arm his supporters.

Shadrach Omondi Orwa alias Omosh Jakababa was charged before Milimani Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe after it was reported that he asked Mr Odinga to ship in firearms from Russia to enable his supporters invade State House.

The court heard how on May 9, 2023, at a public gathering at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, the accused used offensive, threatening and offensive words with an intention of breaching of peace.

He allegedly uttered the words: “Baba enda Russia utuletee bunduki, maaskari wote wakae raia, kila mtu apewe bunduki yake tuingie State House…”

The accused was arrested in Kisumu on July 10 and transferred to Nairobi for investigations.

Defence lawyer Danstan Omari asked the court to release his client on a reasonable cash bail, saying the accused is not a threat to national security and that he was merely expressing his views on the high cost of living in the country.

“I urge this court not to fall on to the trap of the political class who are agitating for the prosecution of harmless and innocent Kenyans,” Omari submitted.

State prosecutor Abel Omariba did not oppose the bail application. Mr Shikwe, in a brief ruling, said the offence is bailable and proceeded to grant the accused a cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on August 2, 2023 for pretrial directions.