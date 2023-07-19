Mwanaisha Chidzuga makes comeback on TV screens





Media personality Mwanaisha Chidzuga has landed a new role at TV47, where she will be reading news bulletins on Fridays and Saturdays as part of the program ‘TV47 Wikendi.’

The renowned Swahili news anchor made the announcement via a post on her Instagram account, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity.

“Back to my God-given gift and purpose. #NewsHosting and Presentation… I take this opportunity to first thank God for giving me this chance to officially join @tv47ke… #Tv47Wikend with all of you, my dear fans… Sincere thanks to the entire team for the warm welcome… To all my viewers, welcome to Tv47Wikendi every Friday and Saturday… with my co-host,” she said on Instagram.

Also read: Karen Nyamu reacts to Gengetone trio’s vulgar love song for her

Chidzuga’s return to the screens comes after an absence of nearly four years. She last worked at the Mediamax Limited-owned station, K24 TV, before leaving in October 2019.

Her loyal fans have eagerly awaited her comeback, and the announcement of her new role has generated excitement among her followers.

TV47 has also made other notable additions to its newsroom. Journalists George Maringa, Grace Kuria, Fred Indimuli and Ahmed Bahaj have all joined the media outlet.

Maringa, a former KTN News anchor, brings over six years of experience in reporting on political and social affairs.

Also read: Bridget Shighadi confirms split from baby daddy Nick Mutuma

Ms Kuria, on the other hand, has an extensive background, having worked with K24, CGTN, KTN News, and most recently, BBC.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Kuria posted a photo at the station, with the caption: “And we are on again!! @tv47ke, Your home of untold stories. God takes all the glory.”

Bahaj will be contributing to the sports desk, leveraging his established career as a Swahili sports journalist.

With these new additions, TV47 aims to enhance its news programming and cater to a wider audience.