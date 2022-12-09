After political career flopped, Bahati finds success in music





Mtoto wa Mama a.k.a Bahati is the latest artiste to be awarded YouTube’s Golden Plaque – an award given to users who have achieved one million subscribers.

Through his social media platforms, the father of five thanked his fans for helping him achieve the milestone.

He added that the distinction will go a long way in building his profile as a recording artiste.

Bahati is the second Kenyan artiste to hit a Million subscribers after singer Otile Brown who achieved the fate back in January 2022.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist

Otile has over 1.15 million subscribers.

“Congratulations to myself. 1 million YouTube subscribers Golden Button is here. Most followed male act in Kenya and the second most subscribed musician in Kenya. Most watched musician in Kenya. GLORY TO JESUS!!!” Bahati shared.

Comedian Churchill also received YouTube’s Gold Play Button in 2019.

The YouTube awards vary depending on the number of subscribers.

When your channel gets 100,000, 1 million, 10 million, 50 million, or 100 million subscribers, you get the Silver Creator Award, Gold Creator Award, Diamond Creator Award and Red Diamond Creator Award respectively.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

Jalang’o has described Bahati as one of the hardest-working brands so far. Bahati is currently promoting his new song ‘Abebo’ featuring Prince Indah.

He made a come-back into the music industry in October after a resounding political loss at the just concluded polls.

He was running under a Jubilee ticket for the Mathare race that was won by incumbent Anthony Oluoch of ODM.

Bahati told his fans to forget about him being in politics as he is back in music.

“The king is back!”

Also read: Exclusive: Vijana Barubaru’s reaction to Rayvanny singing their song

Here is a list of some of the top-earning Youtubers that also feature Bahati.

Mungai Eve Njugush Jalangó Sauti Sol Crazy Kennar Henry Desagu Diana Bahati Otile Brown

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

Trending King! Why Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter

How a Nairobi man was drugged and robbed after taking two women to his house

EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE