Akon speaks out after the death of his artiste Costa Titch





Amapiano music enthusiasts and lovers of TikToker and South African musician Costa Titch are in mourning.

Born Constantinos Tsobanoglou, the 28-year-old collapsed on stage during his performance at the Ultra SA music festival held at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

His family confirmed his death on Sunday morning in a statement released on his social media platforms.

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and industry colleagues.

Many have described him as a talented and hardworking artist who had a promising career ahead of him.

One of the industry colleagues who has paid tribute to Costa Titch is Senegalese-American musician Akon.

Taking to his Instagram account, Akon hailed the late rapper as a “brilliant superstar” who was set to achieve international success.

He revealed that Costa Titch had a vision that he believed would have made him great and that he was on his way to achieving it when he died.

Akon also spoke about how much Costa Titch meant to their Konvict Kulture family, describing him as more than just an artist but also a brother.

He expressed his condolences to Costa Titch’s family and friends, stating that the entire team at Konvict Kulture had lost an important family member.

The rapper’s family, in their statement, expressed their gratitude to the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on earth. They also requested privacy as they tried to make sense of what had happened and gather themselves during this difficult time.

Costa Titch had made a name for himself in the South African music industry, with hits such as “Nkalakatha” and “Durban Poison” becoming popular among fans.

He had also collaborated with several other artists in the industry, including AKA, Boity, and Riky Rick.

The sudden death of Costa Titch has left many in the industry reeling, with some questioning the safety measures in place at music events. The organisers of the Ultra SA festival have expressed their condolences to the rapper’s family and friends, stating that they are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into the matter.

