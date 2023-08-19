Alikiba’s wife demands apology from Diamond over defamatory post





The ongoing social media feud between two of Tanzania’s biggest artistes, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz, has taken a legal turn as Alikiba’s wife, Amina Khalef, issues a demand letter to Diamond Platnumz, calling for an apology for a malicious and false social media post made on August 1.

The letter shared on Amina’s Instagram page, dated August 10, alleges that Diamond’s remarks were defamatory and damaging to Amina’s reputation.

The exchange between the two artists escalated when Diamond hinted at a past romantic involvement with Alikiba’s wife, Amina, during a bitter social media exchange.

In response to this, Amina Khalef’s legal representatives have taken action, seeking a retraction and an apology for the damaging post.

The demand letter, addressed to Diamond Platnumz, reads in part:

“Our named client has never had any unprofessional, immoral, unbecoming, and/or suspicious interaction with yourself as alleged. That at all times she has kept her distance from all the social media wrangles between yourself and any other artist not limited to her husband… Your miscalculated words are demeaning to her and her entire family bearing in mind she is a widely known person both individually and in various social media pages.”

Amina Khalef’s lawyers have demanded a written apology and an unconditional retraction and/or deletion of the defamatory post within the next seven days.

The letter also suggests that if their demands are not met, they may proceed with both criminal and civil litigation against Diamond Platnumz – real name Naseeb Abdul Juma.

In response to the demand letter, Diamond’s legal team provided a counter-response.

The response acknowledges the receipt of Amina Khalef’s demand notice but takes issue with the lack of specific details regarding the allegedly defamatory post.

Diamond’s legal team also raises concerns about the authenticity of the claims, as the demand notice fails to mention Amina Khalef’s full name, leaving room for confusion.

The response letter from Diamond Platnumz’s lawyers reads:

“Our Client has never stated anywhere to have unprofessional, immoral, unbecoming, and/or suspicious interactions with your client. It is very unfortunate that your letter does not state in extenso which and when the alleged post mentioned your client goes by the name of AMINA KHALEF… If at all the use of the name ‘Amina’ is the problem, has it crossed your mind, how many people by the name of ‘Amina’ can come forward and claim for defamation?”

Alikiba’s wife, Amina had previously expressed her displeasure with the situation through an Instagram post, urging Diamond to respect family boundaries.

She wrote, “It is absurd, malicious, and ultimately weird involving innocent humans in conflicts/grudges condemn the high level of disrespect on women. Without feelings of respect, what is there to distinguish men from beasts? Human decency is inviolable!!!”

