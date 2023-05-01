Amber Ray resumes ‘marriage counsellor job’ following reunion with Rapudo





One month after Instagram influencer Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo broke off their engagement and relationship for the third time on March 29, 2023, the duo returned to social media to reveal they had reconciled just in time for Kennedy’s birthday and the baby shower for their baby girl who is due any time now.

In that month, Amber Ray’s social media captions ‘went back to factory settings’ where she posted sexually provocative content which her followers and critics claim are what she knows to write and not what Rapudo allegedly wrote for her with ‘big’ English and unexpectedly thoughtful and insightful.

While heavily pregnant, she advertised alcohol, posted videos of herself getting massages, partied around and posted confusing updates; and bragged about carrying a rich man’s baby even though they weren’t together anymore.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but this year we are petty and not using common sense. Wewe tumia yako😅 #amberthebrand,” posted Amber Ray on April 13.

“I do not take it for granted when I hang on the same stage with the best men in the game! I am the best that God made for only in his gift I find myself in high tables. Unlike many peoples perspective, the past is my destiny the future is my free will. What you know is about me, but I’m the only being that know how it feels to be me. I’m single and I’m dating, I’m pregnant and I’m wild, I can love in close range and at a distance and freedom is my priority. That freedom is better experienced in gold hence follow bag sisters and give the love to yourself first😉 …… my weekend has just started 🥳. #amberthebrand,”said Amber in a widely confusing and contrasting post.

In another Instagram post, she said, “Wale wa oh “umeachwa sasa utateseka” 😅 niliwacha na baba sio pesa zake🤣 baby girl treatment lazima iendelee…. mimba will always remain ya tajiri🥳 anyway, wacha tuendelee kuglow hapa (To those who said ‘oh, she has been left and she will now suffer’ I was left by the baby’s father, not his money. Baby girl treatment must continue. My pregnancy will always remain a rich man’s. Anyway, let me continue glowing over here’.”

However, as soon as she and Rapudo reconciled, she resumed posting content about love. Nairobi News previously reported how Kennedy Rapudo was congratulated by his followers for turning Amber Ray into a marriage counsellor who posted content about love, family and God, a far leap from her provocative, often vulgar, social media posts.

The following are some of the ‘marriage counsellor’ posts Amber put up as soon as they revealed they had reconciled and Rapudo went ahead to propose marriage to her again.

“Be comfortable with waiting a little longer for the things you deserve.”

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever. Happiest birthday my love @kennedyrapudo.”

“Psalms 91….It’s by God’s grace. When you love, love a Luo man #Ambersquote.”

Following this reunion, their followers demanded that they now stay together because in the event they broke up for a fourth time, people will take to the streets to demonstrate against the emotional rollercoaster the duo were taking those invested in their relationship.