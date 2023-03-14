Amber Ray’s basketballer ex-bae shades her after gender reveal party





Amber Ray’s Sieraleonean ex-boyfriend IB Kabba has posted a video shading women who ‘thirst trap’ on social media for attention and likes.

Kabba’s breakup with Amber was super acrimonious to the point where he posted nasty things about her.

In this recent video, a woman calls out social media influencers who thrive on salacious posts.

“No one wants to be with someone that it’s just going to be naked all the time and make herself available for everyone to see. I don’t have to be a man to know that’s not what every man wants.

“If you think that’s freedom, the idea that you have to wear less, the idea that you have to get naked to be heard…do you think that’s a form of freedom because that’s slavery, that’s bondage.

“I do not have to take off my clothes to be heard by society. When you follow these people that are self-imposed feminists, you find the majority of them are miserable.

“Look at their lives and ask yourself a question, do you think they are happy? Do you feel good when you do what they do? When you’re constantly looking for a dopamine hit from social media because you took your clothes off and people are on your comments?”

This is not the only potshot Kabba has taken at Amber.

Last year he announced on his social media, “I don’t think everyone is surprised that Amber Ray has moved on. If I had known the kind of person she was from the start, I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had, but it seems that she has moved on many times before.”

“People told me a few things about her and told me to search online for her stories but I was not that kind of person to do that, but if I did, I would have been more careful,” he added.

Amber Ray responded to his attacks, saying, “I’m at a place where I do not want to build up my next partner. It is draining. I’ve done it. I’ve tried to be that ride or die, but it’s such an energy imbalance. I’m tired. I want someone who is already emotionally available, emotionally expressive and finically stable. that’s it.”

