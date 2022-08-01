Anne Waiguru leads Purity Ngirici in Kirinyaga gubernatorial race

Deputy President William Ruto (centre), Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici attend a church service at All Saints ACK Kianyaga in Kirnyaga County on November 28, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Incumbent Ann Waiguru will likely beat Ms Purity Ngirici in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race in the August 9 polls, an opinion poll commissioned by Mizani Africa indicates.

Ms Waiguru who is running for the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket is, according to the poll, said to boast a 45.0% approval rating from residents.

Ms Ngirici, the county’s Woman Representative, is at 37.4% percent. She is contesting as an Independent.

Mr Charles Kibiru is third with a 7.0% rating while fourth on the list is Mr Murithi Kagai with a popularity of 3.7%.

Mr Peter Gitau is placed fifth while Mr Joseph Ndathi who is gunning to reclaim his seat is sixth.

In the senatorial race, Mr Anthony Gitari Karimi was the most popular with a 36.9% rating.

Mr James Kamau is in second place with 34.6% while Mr Peter Gachoki is a distance third.

Six women are eyeing the Women Representative race.

Top of the list is Ms Njeri Maina who is popular at 34.4% while the second position is held by Ms Rose Wachira who accumulated 30.2%.