Atheists society calls for immediate release ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’

The leader of New Jerusalem Church in Bungoma County, Eliud Wekesa, who is better known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ when he was arraigned in court. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Society of Atheists in Kenya (AIK) wants the National Police Service to release the leader of Bungoma-based New Jerusalem Church Mr Eliud Wekesa alias Yesu wa Tongaren.

In a statement, AIK challenged National Police Service to produce the real Jesus in court if at all they want their case against Yesu wa Tongaren to stand.

“We demand for the immediate release of Jesus of Tongaren. The police must produce the real Jesus if their claim is that this man is not the real Jesus Christ, Son of Yahwe!” AIK said in a statement signed by its leader Harrison Mumia.

According to AIK, the Biblical Jesus is a fictional character, a construct created by the religions of Christedom, unlike Yesu wa Tongaren who exists in real life.

“Jesus of Tongaren exists, and as far as we are concerned, does not lead a cult. The police are being overzealous by arresting him,” Mr Mumia said.

The statement was made just hours after the court ordered that the religious leader spends four more days in police cells pending mental assessment exercise and investigations.

The controversial preacher was on Wednesday summoned by the Bungoma DCI officer Elijah Macharia for questioning over the activities of his New Jerusalem Church that he claims he has run for more than 12 years.

The following day, he was arrested and arraigned in court and charged with unlawful operation of an unregistered society, radicalisation and money laundering.

The prosecution also declared him mentally unstable asking the court to grant them permission to conduct a mental assessment on the suspect.

On Friday, Bungoma Principal Magistrate, Tom Olando granted the prosecution four days to complete the investigations at the suspect’s place and carry out a mental assessment.

