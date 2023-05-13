Jaguar speaks about how he ‘easily’ got Ruto’s chopper for his music video
Charles Kanyi Njagua, the singer-turned-politician popularly known as Jaguar, has said getting President William Ruto’s chopper for his latest music video, Unthinkable, was an easy task.
The music video, which was filmed in Kenya, premiered on Jaguar’s YouTube channel on May 11, 2023.
Jaguar said obtaining the president’s chopper was not a difficult task, thanks to his close friendship with the president, adding that the president has consistently supported the creative industry.
“Asking for the chopper was a simple request because of the strength of our friendship. He never declines to offer support whenever I need it… The president is my good friend, and he has always been supportive of the creative industry,” Jaguar said.
Jaguar, who was recently appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, said he believes serving in his new role is less demanding as compared to being a Member of Parliament.
He expressed confidence that his new job will afford him an ample time to pursue his music career while fulfilling the tasks assigned to him by the president.
“I find CAS duties to be relatively lighter compared to those of a CS or an MP, which will grant me the opportunity to dedicate time to my music and also carry out the responsibilities entrusted to me by the president,” he said.
At the same time, Jaguar said he would chose music before any other career because it is what people know him for.
Jaguar also commented on the recent difficulties experienced by veteran rapper Colonel Mustafa, saying he had been unaware of the situation until it was made public on social media.
Together with other celebrities, the former Starehe MP has already contributed towards helping Colonel Mustafa raise funds to support his ailing mother.
