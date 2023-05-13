Jaguar speaks about how he ‘easily’ got Ruto’s chopper for his music video

Jaguar said obtaining the president’s chopper was not a difficult task, thanks to his close friendship with the president, adding that the president has consistently supported the creative industry.

“Asking for the chopper was a simple request because of the strength of our friendship. He never declines to offer support whenever I need it… The president is my good friend, and he has always been supportive of the creative industry,” Jaguar said.

Jaguar, who was recently appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, said he believes serving in his new role is less demanding as compared to being a Member of Parliament.

He expressed confidence that his new job will afford him an ample time to pursue his music career while fulfilling the tasks assigned to him by the president.

“I find CAS duties to be relatively lighter compared to those of a CS or an MP, which will grant me the opportunity to dedicate time to my music and also carry out the responsibilities entrusted to me by the president,” he said.