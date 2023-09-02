Attempted murder: How juvenile fight over girlfriend left 18-year-old critically injured





A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly stabbed and seriously wounded an 18-year-old high school student in Kariobangi, Nairobi while fighting for a 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder.

The minor (BMW) was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi and charged with attempting to cause death of the complainant (EMN), contrary to section 220 (a) of the Penal Code after allegedly stabbing him on the chest during the incident that happened on August 19, 2023.

The victim is fighting for his life at the Kenyatta National Hospital, where he has been admitted since August 19, 2023. He has undergone surgery during his stay at the facility.

The two picked a fight after EMN accompanied the girl’s other boyfriend, also a juvenile, to confront BMW after they found him flirting with the girl, who is a form two student.

The girl has been placed in custody as a child in need of protection and is listed as a witness against her boyfriend – BMW.

BMW was flirting with his lover outside a high-rise building where they reside with their families when EMN arrived at the scene with another juvenile and confronted the accused,.

The girl had told BMW that the other juvenile, who was in company of EMN while allegedly confronting BMW, is her ex-boyfriend.

EMN and his friend allegedly started assaulting BMW before he retreated to his parent’s house from where he emerged with a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

The complainant fell unconscious and his relatives rushed him to Margaret Kenyatta Hospital in the area before he was referred to KNH.

The relatives informed two police officers on patrol in the area about the incident and the officers arrested BMW at his parents’ house where they recovered the bloodstained knife he had allegedly used to stab EMN. The girl who is at the centre of the fight was also arrested.

EMN later recorded a statement with the police from his hospital bed where he is recuperating.

BMW denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi and sought for lenient bail and bond terms through an advocate.

He was granted a surety bond of Sh300,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000 and has a requirement of providing a contact person who will guarantee the court that he will attend trial.

The case will be mentioned on September 13, 2023 when the court will receive a children’s officer’s report during a pre-trial.

