Ballot papers for August elections arrive in Kenya

William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Wahiga Mwaure and George Wajackoyah who've been cleared to contest in the August 2022 polls. PHOTO: COURTESY

The first batch of ballot papers that will be used in Kenya’s general elections on August 9, 2022, have arrived in Nairobi.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati confirmed as much in a meeting with stakeholders.

He also dismissed reports there were plans to bring in extra papers from Uganda.

“All ballot papers will come through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. There are no ballot papers from Uganda or anywhere else. Don’t expect individuals to lie to you,” Mr Chebukati said.

Chebukati added that the commission will ensure all the 22,120,258 ballot papers for each registered voter are printed.

“There is no additional ballot paper. We know very well that there is never 100 percent voter turn up, so if there will be any spoilt vote, it will be accommodated within that number.”

He also added that all the ballot papers have been serialized, and have security features, and are specific to certain polling stations.

According to the chairperson, none of the commissioners have been directly involved in the procurement of the ballot papers, saying that it is a management issue.

Kenyans will head to the polls to elect a new president, deputy president, governors, senators, members of the national assembly and members of the county assembly (MCA).