Bars and nightclubs in Eldoret estates to be shut own

Uasin Gishu County has announced plans to shut down entertainment joints within the residential areas.

Governor Jonathan Bii said the directive is aimed at restoring sanity in residential areas as well as protect minors from exposure to alcohol and drugs.

“I am ordering immediate closure of all nightclubs operating within estates. These clubs are exposing our children to alcohol and other drugs,” Governor Bii explained.

The governor also noted that cases of alcohol and drug use and addiction among the young people was on the rise in the region.

Mr Bii added that the future of the young generation is at stake due to alcoholism and substance use, and the directive was aimed to curb the trend.

Eldoret town and it’s environs has numerous entrainment joints.

The move follows other counties that have announced similar decisions to protect the residents from noise pollution.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja recently issued an order for the revocation of licensees of all nightclubs within the residential areas over noise pollution.

The county boss said the move follows complaints from the public over noise pollution from bars, restaurants, nightclubs and liquor-selling premises.

“From now on, no nightclub licenses will be issued or renewed for premises operating within the residential areas,” Sakaja said.

He also issued an order for the cancellation of operating licenses for nightclubs that are already in business.

“Playing of music must stop by 10 pm and all the liquor outlets to provide parking space for their clients because we will impound vehicles causing obstruction along roads and footpaths,” the governor said while giving the directive.