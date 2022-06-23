Join our Telegram Channel
Belgium return Patrice Lumumba tooth, Twitter reacts

By Wangu Kanuri June 23rd, 2022 2 min read

Belgium have returned Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to the family in the Democratic Republic of Congo, six decades after the assassination of the fallen independence hero.

The casket containing the tooth was set to be flown back to Congo where it will be officially laid to rest.

Additionally, DR Congo will observe a three day national mourning period as it marks 62 years of independence.

The gold-capped tooth is all that remained of Lumumba, the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It was handed in a light blue case to a group of Lumumba’s family members at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Belgium on Monday.

Lumumba, DR Congo’s former prime minister, was eliminated by the Belgium and his body reportedly dissolved in acid. The tooth is the only body part that survived.

by The short answer is that Lumumba was executed by a firing squad on January 17, 1961.

Following the procession, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had this to say;

Lumumba was an African nationalist and Pan-Africanist who he played a significant role in the transformation of the Congo from a colony of Belgium into an independent republic.

