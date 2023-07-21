Bensoul’s baby mama sends cryptic message to his ex-bae

Tiffany Muikamba, the baby mama of Sol Generation singer Bensoul, has sparked speculation and controversy with a cryptic Instagram story.

The mother of one seemed to express her belief that there’s nothing wrong with being involved with someone in a relationship.

“Never feel bad for taking someone’s partner. You deserve to be happy too,” she posted, leaving followers curious about the meaning behind her statement.

Tiffany became the centre of attention in 2022 when reports emerged of her expecting a child with Bensoul while he was dating Noni Gathoni.

Also read: Drama alert? Bensoul’s baby mama confesses she thinks of him, despite the girlfriend!

The situation led to accusations of being a ‘homewrecker.’ However, Tiffany defended herself by stating that Bensoul and Noni were still together, and she only had a ‘civil relationship’ with the singer.

“Believe me when I say this, I have nothing to gain in all this. I’ll just continue living my simple life, plus I am actually happy for Ben and Noni. Ben is such a nice guy and he deserves the best,” Tiffany responded to a fan questioning her pregnancy news.

Addressing claims of cheating with Bensoul, Tiffany dismissed the idea, stating that ‘cheat’ is a strong word and she didn’t wreck their relationship.

The Q&A session on Instagram also addressed rumours of a one-night stand with Bensoul at a concert, which she firmly denied.

Also read: We are still good friends, Bensoul confirms breakup with Noni Gathoni

Bensoul recently opened up about the end of his long-term relationship with Noni Gathoni.

The talented singer expressed satisfaction with his current single life, focusing on his music career and fatherhood responsibilities.

“The relationship simply ended. You know, love sometimes fades away. I’m enjoying being single. My focus now is on my music and raising my daughter,” Bensoul explained.

He clarified that he had initiated the end of their relationship and that it had not negatively affected him. Instead, it served as motivation to achieve more in his career.

Also read: Bensoul reveals he did a DNA for his daughter