Betty Kyallo: I am a self-made woman





Former news anchor Betty Kyallo has lived a life of explaining herself. When she quit the mainstream media to venture into business, launching her first enterprise Flair By Betty, claims emerged linking her to a money laundering cartel.

The claims were fueled by a renowned blogger who claimed Betty was among a handful of celebrities involved in fake gold business among other illegal ventures, claims which Betty denied.

There have also been claims of her being bankrolled by influential politicians and wealthy businessmen.

But Betty has always refuted these claims, maintaining that she is self-made. Detailing how she ventured into business, Betty says she was motivated by the urge to have multiple income revenues.

“When you realize one channel of income isn’t helping you enough you try alternatives. That’s how the idea to start Flair By Betty came about and because I was still working at the time, I took out a loan and invested it into the business. That’s basically how I started slowly and gradually,” she says.

Betty also says even before she conceived the Flair idea she had tried other businesses like selling G-strings.

“I would get jewelry from Dubois and sell. I also sold bras and G-Strings as well. I started the hustle a longtime ago,” she says.

Betty has been expanding her business, which now includes a chain of the barbershops known as After Shave By Flair.

